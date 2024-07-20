Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Raised to $118.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MS. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.18.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MS

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $102.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $109.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.89.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $797,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,848.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,454 shares of company stock worth $26,870,683. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,734,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,532,000 after acquiring an additional 33,930 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16,858.9% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 339,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,773,000 after acquiring an additional 337,347 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 23.6% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 758,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,701,000 after acquiring an additional 145,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.1% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.