Moringa Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MACAU) Shares Up 2.2%

Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.37 and last traded at $12.77. Approximately 21,772 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 658% from the average daily volume of 2,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19.
Moringa Acquisition Company Profile
Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.
