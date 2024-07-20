Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $141.76

Shares of Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 141.76 ($1.84) and traded as low as GBX 140.50 ($1.82). Motorpoint Group shares last traded at GBX 141.25 ($1.83), with a volume of 63,261 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th.
In other news, insider Mark Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.82), for a total transaction of £140,000 ($181,558.81). Company insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.
About Motorpoint Group
Motorpoint Group Plc operates as independent omnichannel vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company also offers new cars that are under four years old or have completed less than 30,000 miles; and range of commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand.
