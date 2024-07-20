Mplx Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 11,027 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 347% compared to the average daily volume of 2,469 call options.

Mplx Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MPLX opened at $43.12 on Friday. Mplx has a 1-year low of $34.32 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mplx will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

MPLX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Mplx by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Avalon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Mplx by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 11,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Articles

