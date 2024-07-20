Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.33

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.33 and last traded at $90.04, with a volume of 69720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.51.

COOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day moving average is $76.02.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $1,969,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,395,826.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $1,969,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,631 shares in the company, valued at $24,395,826.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,360 over the last 90 days. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,209,000 after buying an additional 441,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,626,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,608,000 after acquiring an additional 391,780 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth about $23,527,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 984.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 390,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,476,000 after acquiring an additional 354,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

