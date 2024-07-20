MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.09% of MRC Global worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,745,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in MRC Global by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,866,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,574,000 after buying an additional 891,454 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

MRC Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 2.00. MRC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.76 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MRC Global

In other news, insider John P. Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $151,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,587.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Grant R. Bates sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $474,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,291.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $151,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,374. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRC Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.