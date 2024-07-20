M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148,552 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $165.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.48 and its 200-day moving average is $143.72. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.79.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $280,033.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,915 shares of company stock worth $14,497,759. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

