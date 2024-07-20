M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23, RTT News reports. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.12 EPS.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.3 %

MTB stock opened at $165.25 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,915 shares of company stock worth $14,497,759 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.79.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

