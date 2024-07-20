M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $159.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.79.

NYSE MTB opened at $165.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.94. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $1,963,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total value of $1,471,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,914.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $1,963,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,915 shares of company stock worth $14,497,759 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $232,322,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,418,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,645,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in M&T Bank by 1,155.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 205,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,154,000 after buying an additional 189,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in M&T Bank by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 277,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,016,000 after acquiring an additional 155,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

