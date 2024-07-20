Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 84.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169,401 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mueller Industries by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in Mueller Industries by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 7,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLI opened at $62.83 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $65.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.45.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $849.65 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 24.69%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.03%.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,733 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $160,181.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,090,399.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,733 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $160,181.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,090,399.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $115,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,836.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,762 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

