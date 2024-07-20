Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $49.60

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.60 and traded as low as $48.34. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares last traded at $48.38, with a volume of 29,190 shares changing hands.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.60.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

