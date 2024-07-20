Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Stake Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Price Performance

NYSE NBR opened at $82.08 on Friday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.90 and a fifty-two week high of $141.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $878.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($2.92). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $743.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.59 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBR shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

