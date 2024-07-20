Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Down to $2.48

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.40. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 10,307 shares traded.

Nano Dimension Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 203.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nano Dimension

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murchinson Ltd. grew its position in Nano Dimension by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 15,550,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 5.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 455,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Nano Dimension during the first quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 725.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 239,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 210,510 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Nano Dimension by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

