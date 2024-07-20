Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Down to $2.48

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.40. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 10,307 shares traded.
Nano Dimension Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 203.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nano Dimension
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.
