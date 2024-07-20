Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Down 7% on Insider Selling

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) dropped 7% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $99.58 and last traded at $102.69. Approximately 1,058,898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,309,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.37.

Specifically, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,552 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $233,201.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,046,550.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $233,201.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,046,550.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,983 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $540,007.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,134,143.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,450 shares of company stock valued at $12,736,470 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.19.

The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of -33.97 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.83.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The business had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 291.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 423,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,502,000 after purchasing an additional 314,935 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Natera by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Natera by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Natera by 6,007.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

