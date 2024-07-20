Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.26% of Nathan’s Famous worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NATH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NATH opened at $72.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.23. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.00.

Nathan’s Famous Dividend Announcement

Nathan’s Famous ( NASDAQ:NATH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Nathan’s Famous from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

