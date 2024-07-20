National Bank Financial Comments on Bsr Reit’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.35). The firm had revenue of C$50.05 million during the quarter.

