National Bank Financial Comments on Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Centerra Gold had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of C$412.37 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CG. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cormark boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.90 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.29.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$9.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.07 and a 1-year high of C$10.25. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

In other news, Director Craig Stephen Macdougall purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.56 per share, with a total value of C$100,330.65. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,012 shares of company stock worth $105,101. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

