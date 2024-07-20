National Bank Financial Comments on Equinox Gold Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinox Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$325.33 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 2.86%.

TSE EQX opened at C$7.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.36 and a 1-year high of C$8.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.04.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

