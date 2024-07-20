National Bank Financial Comments on Minto Apartment’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Minto Apartment in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.
Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.51). The business had revenue of C$38.94 million for the quarter.
Minto Apartment Stock Performance
Minto Apartment Dividend Announcement
