National Bank Financial Comments on Minto Apartment’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Minto Apartment in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.51). The business had revenue of C$38.94 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

