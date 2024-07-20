National Bank Financial Comments on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:SRU)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.64). The firm had revenue of C$217.24 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

