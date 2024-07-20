National Bank Financial Weighs in on Capreit’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Capreit in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capreit’s FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.46. The business had revenue of C$275.82 million for the quarter.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Capreit to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a 12 month low of C$20.71 and a 12 month high of C$50.88.

Capreit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

