National Bank Financial Weighs in on Lundin Gold Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$305.68 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.47%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LUG. Desjardins upgraded Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$25.25 to C$27.75 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.68.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Shares of LUG opened at C$23.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.14. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$14.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$610,253.42. In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total transaction of C$597,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$610,253.42. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,753. Insiders own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

