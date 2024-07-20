National Bankshares Increases Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target to $33.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.42.

NYSE BEP opened at $24.05 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $30.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -52.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.39 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -308.69%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 86,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 48,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

