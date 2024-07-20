National Bankshares Upgrades StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) to Outperform

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$5.75 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SVI. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.06.
In other news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,022.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 120,000 shares of company stock worth $552,404.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
