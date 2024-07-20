National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 190,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 32,121 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $10,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 455.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 114,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,190,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,699,000 after buying an additional 311,599 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 21,748 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 13,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at National Fuel Gas

In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $348,554.31. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at $542,981.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NFG opened at $57.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.55. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $629.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.33 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 23.84%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on National Fuel Gas from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

