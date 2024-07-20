Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 1,770 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $11,067,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 120,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,486,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $207,615,000 after purchasing an additional 37,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $290.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.44.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.0 %

Alphabet stock opened at $177.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.88 and its 200 day moving average is $159.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

