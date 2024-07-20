NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Shares Gap Down to $9.95

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.95, but opened at $9.35. NET Power shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 5,077 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on NET Power in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.
NET Power Price Performance
NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NET Power Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at NET Power
In other news, major shareholder Sk Inc. sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $25,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NET Power
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NET Power during the third quarter worth about $21,680,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NET Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of NET Power by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,992,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,220,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NET Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NET Power Company Profile
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
