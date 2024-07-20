NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NTES. Barclays initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

Get NetEase alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NetEase

NetEase Price Performance

NTES opened at $91.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.00. NetEase has a one year low of $81.30 and a one year high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of NetEase by 226.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,896,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,410 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,307,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in NetEase by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,052,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,950,000 after buying an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,658,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of NetEase by 381.1% during the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 996,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,851,000 after acquiring an additional 789,499 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.