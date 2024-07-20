Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $643.04, but opened at $660.64. Netflix shares last traded at $646.07, with a volume of 2,927,773 shares changing hands.

The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.8% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $272.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $655.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $602.43.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.