Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Free Report) was up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Network International Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88.

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It also offers merchant solutions comprise payment solutions, such as N-genius payment device, N-genius mobile app, mobility, and unattended solutions; and N-Genius online, and Payfast and DPO pay online payment solutions.

