NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.12% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 26.1% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 67,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE NXRT opened at $40.79 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.4624 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $78,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on NXRT shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James raised NexPoint Residential Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.