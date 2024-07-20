Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) PT Raised to $110.00 at Stephens

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Stephens from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NIC opened at $97.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.77. Nicolet Bankshares has a one year low of $63.58 and a one year high of $102.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.66.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $82.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 10.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nicolet Bankshares

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $76,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,218 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,320.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $41,238.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,244,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,218 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,320.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,528 shares of company stock worth $118,412 over the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2,480.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 163,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 157,566 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

