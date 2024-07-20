Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $110.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 24,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 38,601 shares.The stock last traded at $97.43 and had previously closed at $98.33.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NIC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIC. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 97.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.
Nicolet Bankshares Trading Down 1.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.66.
Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.02). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $82.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Nicolet Bankshares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.26%.
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
