Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Insider Sells $27,168.00 in Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) insider Alicia J. Hager sold 3,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $27,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Nkarta Stock Down 6.6 %
Shares of NKTX opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. Nkarta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $16.24.
Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on NKTX
Institutional Trading of Nkarta
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTX. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 38.4% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,805,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,018,000. SR One Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 150.0% during the first quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 3,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,033,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,504,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Nkarta during the first quarter worth approximately $9,072,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nkarta
Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nkarta
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.