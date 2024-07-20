Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Insider Sells $27,168.00 in Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) insider Alicia J. Hager sold 3,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $27,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nkarta Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NKTX opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. Nkarta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $16.24.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NKTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Nkarta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Nkarta from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NKTX

Institutional Trading of Nkarta

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTX. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 38.4% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,805,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,018,000. SR One Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 150.0% during the first quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 3,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,033,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,504,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Nkarta during the first quarter worth approximately $9,072,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nkarta

(Get Free Report)

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.