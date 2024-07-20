Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676,150 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,243,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,105,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,240,000 after buying an additional 1,141,086 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 357.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,386,000 after buying an additional 833,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 754,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after acquiring an additional 460,590 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NCLH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.79.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE NCLH opened at $19.66 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. Analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

