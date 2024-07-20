Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS.

Novartis Trading Down 1.0 %

Novartis stock opened at $106.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.20. Novartis has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.