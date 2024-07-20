Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share.

Novartis Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NVS opened at $106.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novartis has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

