Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Shares Gap Down to $111.80

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $111.80, but opened at $107.81. Novartis shares last traded at $107.80, with a volume of 841,214 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Get Novartis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Novartis

Novartis Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.36 and a 200 day moving average of $102.20. The firm has a market cap of $216.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVS. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Novartis by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $2,968,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.