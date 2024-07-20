NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Declares $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4075 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%.

NRG Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years. NRG Energy has a payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NRG Energy to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NRG opened at $74.91 on Friday. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $87.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.98 and a 200 day moving average of $68.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The company had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.