Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $8,930,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 29,649.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 330,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 329,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,482,000 after acquiring an additional 173,193 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 226,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 70,578 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,235,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,255,000 after acquiring an additional 53,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 5.4 %

NUS opened at $10.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $503.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.97 and a beta of 1.13. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $30.30.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $417.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.55 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $26,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,225 shares in the company, valued at $309,589.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,693 shares of company stock worth $71,690 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.