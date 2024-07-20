Nucor (NUE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter. Nucor has set its Q2 guidance at below $3.46 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nucor to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE NUE opened at $162.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.06. Nucor has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NUE

About Nucor

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.