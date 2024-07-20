NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $117.99, but opened at $121.85. NVIDIA shares last traded at $120.94, with a volume of 29,528,912 shares.

Specifically, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $15,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 555,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,785,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $50,334,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,141,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,125,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $15,888,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,785,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,360,723 shares of company stock worth $524,762,141 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NVIDIA from $116.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 64,172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,779,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

