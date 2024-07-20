Oasis Management Co Ltd. Sells 1,041 Shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Stock

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 1,041 shares of Stratus Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $29,699.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,157,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,020,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 1,300 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $37,843.00.

Stratus Properties Stock Performance

STRS stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $226.16 million, a PE ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 1.12. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $30.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stratus Properties ( NASDAQ:STRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 11.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Stratus Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRS. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stratus Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $577,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 75.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 76,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

