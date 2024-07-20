OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $170.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

OCFC opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.03. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $19.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

In other news, EVP Brian Schaeffer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $54,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,535.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

