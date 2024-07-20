OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $170.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.03.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on OCFC shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Insider Activity at OceanFirst Financial

In other OceanFirst Financial news, EVP Brian Schaeffer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $54,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,535.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Further Reading

