OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.28, but opened at $17.26. OceanFirst Financial shares last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 19,749 shares traded.

The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $170.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.93 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OCFC shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Insider Transactions at OceanFirst Financial

In related news, EVP Brian Schaeffer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $54,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,868 shares in the company, valued at $648,535.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,475,107 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,027,000 after acquiring an additional 105,764 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,391,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,505,000 after buying an additional 42,966 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,061 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after buying an additional 66,868 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after buying an additional 139,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 76,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.72.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Articles

