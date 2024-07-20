OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Trading Down 2.4%

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.40 and last traded at $24.40. Approximately 149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

OCI Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87.

OCI Company Profile

OCI N.V. produces and distributes hydrogen-based and natural gas-based products to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, and Nitrogen Europe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, ammonium nitrate + sulphur, renewable and lower carbon ammonia, nitric acid, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as other nitrogen products.

