Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.

Office Properties Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.1% annually over the last three years. Office Properties Income Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -1.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.4%.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $8.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73.

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $139.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.28 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OPI shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $1.80 to $1.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

