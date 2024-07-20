Oliver Raeburn Buys 39,952 Shares of Hornby PLC (LON:HRN) Stock

Hornby PLC (LON:HRN – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Raeburn acquired 39,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £9,988 ($12,952.92).
Hornby Price Performance
HRN opened at GBX 24.50 ($0.32) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.61 million, a PE ratio of -470.00 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.57. Hornby PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 41.20 ($0.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
About Hornby
