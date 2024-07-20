Oliver Raeburn Buys 39,952 Shares of Hornby PLC (LON:HRN) Stock

Hornby PLC (LON:HRN – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Raeburn acquired 39,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £9,988 ($12,952.92).

HRN opened at GBX 24.50 ($0.32) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.61 million, a PE ratio of -470.00 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.57. Hornby PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 41.20 ($0.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sources, and distributes hobby and interactive products in the United Kingdom, the United State, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe. The company offers products under various categories, including playtrains, mystery boxes, hobby bundles, train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and wagon packs, coaches and coach packs, parts and spares, track pieces and extension packs, crossing, signal and accessory packs, traditional analogue control, digital command control, software products, building accessory packs, platform and bridges, people and animals, and paints and weathering powders.

