Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Holdings Lifted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in OLO by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of OLO by 8.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in OLO by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO Trading Down 0.7 %

OLO stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $764.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03.

Insider Transactions at OLO

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.22 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Diego Panama sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 592,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,188.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other OLO news, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $28,367.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 659,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,972,310.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Diego Panama sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 592,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,188.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,686 shares of company stock valued at $362,798. Corporate insiders own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

(Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.